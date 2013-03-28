JAKARTA, March 28 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT -------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1562.85 -0.06% -0.920
USD/JPY 94.38 -0.05% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8506 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1605.09 0.02% 0.300
US CRUDE 96.68 0.10% 0.100
DOW JONES 14526.16 -0.23% -33.49
ASIA ADRS 136.30 0.30% 0.41
----------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on Italy, Cyprus worries
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines outperforms after Fitch upgrade;
Indonesia hits record
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest
upmarket retailer, plans to boost capital expenditure this year
to 900 billion rupiah from an earlier estimate of 600 billion
rupiah, said corporate secretary Fetty Kwartati. The firm plans
to open 200-250 specialty stores, 50-73 food and beverage stores
and two department stores. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional
plans to expand its oil and gas activities to Malaysia, said CEO
Lukman Mahfoedz, adding that the firm has invited GOM Resources
Sdn Bhd to work on a project. (Investor Daily)
> PT Bank Internasional Indonesia plans to raise
1.5 trillion rupiah from a rights issue, releasing 4.69 billion
shares at 320 rupiah per share, for credit expansion. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges down, weakness in euro to weigh
> Wall St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger
> Yields lowest in three weeks on euro zone safety bid
> Worries about Italy & Cyprus take toll on euro
> Gold defies firm dollar as Cyprus fallout supports
> Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains
> Palm oil prices up, lower output expected to cut stocks
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Southeast Asia ready to build, but will investors come?
> Turkey could open WTO case over Indonesia flour
tariff-officials
> Indonesian shipper Berlian files for creditor protection in
the US
> Indonesia to rely on soybean imports beyond 2014 -minister
> Indonesian shares hit highs as focus turns to next finance
minister
> Indonesia parliament backs FinMin Martowardojo for c.bank
chief
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
($1 = 9724.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)