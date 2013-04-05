JAKARTA, April 5 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 96.79 0.48 0.46
US 10YR 1.76 -0.49 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1552.36 -0.02 -0.35
US CRUDE 93.49 0.25 0.23
DOW JONES 14606.11 0.38 55.76
ASIA ADRS 135.89 2.57 3.40
FTSE 100 6344.12 -1.19 -76.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's automotive manufacturers association
(Gaikindo) reported auto sales in the first quarter of the year
rose 18 percent year-on-year to 297,785 vehicles. Sales were led
by Toyota, Daihatsu and Mitsubishi. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Dubai-based PT Atro Cement plans to build a cement factory
in Bengkulu, Sumatra, with a total investment of 2.7 trillion
rupiah ($276.95 million), said Iriansyah, head of the regional
investment coordinating board. (Investor Daily)
> State-owned tin miner PT Timah plans to expand exploration
activities in Myeik District, Tanithary State, Myanmar in the
second half of the year with an initial output expected to reach
10,000 metric tonnes, said CEO Sukrisno. (Kontan)
> Coal miner PT ATPK Resources Tbk expects its
coal output in 2013 to be 1.5 million tonnes, said corporate
secretary Andreas Andy. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
($1 = 9,749 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)