JAKARTA, April 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0045 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 98.34 0.51 0.50 US 10YR 1.70 -0.57 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1577.44 -0.26 -4.06 US CRUDE 92.77 0.08 0.07 DOW JONES 14565.25 -0.28 -40.86 ASIA ADRS 135.54 -0.26 -0.35 FTSE 100 6249.78 -1.49 -94.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen slumps, Nikkei up on bold BOJ; US jobs weigh SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall; Vietnam leads gain after BOJ's stimulus STOCKS TO WATCH - Property developer PT Laguna Cipta Griya plans to raise between 1.25 trillion rupiah ($128.21 million) and 1.5 trillion rupiah from a rights issue in the second half of this year at a price of 350 rupiah per share, a source said. Laguna's co-CEO, Danny Boestami, confirmed the plan, adding that it will use the proceeds to buy a 20-hectare plot of land in East Jakarta to build a superblock on the property. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati has appointed state construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan to develop a shopping mall and apartment complex in Surabaya, East Java, worth about 472 billion rupiah ($48.41 million), said Director Minarto Basuki. PT PP corporate secretary Betty Ariana added that the projects are expected to be completed in 2015. (Kontan) - PT Ace Hardware plans to open 15 new outlets this year, higher than its earlier target of 12 outlets, said Corporate Secretary Helen Tanzil, adding that it has opened two new outlets between January and March this year. (Kontan) ($1 = 9750 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)