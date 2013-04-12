JAKARTA, April 12 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1593.37 0.36 5.64 USD/JPY 99.7 0.03 0.03 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.793 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1560.59 0.01 0.15 US CRUDE 93.42 0.10 0.09 DOW JONES 14865.14 0.42 62.90 ASIA ADRS 141.49 1.29 1.80 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, yen faces fresh low vs dollar SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Malaysia hits new peak on blue chips, foreign buying STOCKS TO WATCH - State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Persero Tbk is targeting 2013 net profit of 370.8 billion rupiah ($38.21 million), up 20 percent from 309 billion rupiah last year, boosted by more engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, CEO Bambang Triwibowo said. (Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Bukit Jonggol Asri, a unit of property developer PT Sentul City Tbk, secured loans worth 250 billion rupiah with a tenure of 3-5 years from Bank Pan Indonesia, its investor relations officer said. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai, controlled by Sinar Mas group, booked sales of 2.6 trillion rupiah in the first quarter, up 214 percent from 828.4 billion rupiah during the same period last year, corporate secretary Hermawan Wijaya said. Wijaya added that the sales represented 37 percent of its 2013 full-year target. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan) - Beton concrete construction firm PT Wika Beton, a unit of PT Wijaya Karya Tbk, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this year, earlier than its previous plan in 2014, said director Entus Asnawi. The firm expects to raise up to 1 trillion rupiah by selling around 20 percent of its enlarged capital or 5.75 billion shares, to fund business expansion. (Investor Daily) - State-owned pharmaceuticals firm PT Indofarma Persero Tbk plans to spend 250 billion rupiah on investment in 2013-2014, to build a new factory, expand its existing plant, introduce new herbal medicines and develop IT, its finance director said. The firm is targeting revenues of 1.4 trillion rupiah ($144.29 million) in 2013, up 23 percent from 1.15 trillion rupiah last year. (Investor Daily) - PT Astra Otoparts aims to raise 2.9 trillion rupiah ($298.88 million) via a rights issue this month, by selling 963.9 million new shares or 25 percent of its enlarged capital at a price of 3,100 rupiah per share, which will mostly be used to pay debt, said director Robby Sani. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk said its PT Bakrie Tosanjaya, PT Bakrie Building Industries and PT Bakrie Pipe Industries plan to issue bonds worth 900 billion rupiah to pay debt, said director Eddy Soeparno. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down after touching new 5-year high > Wall St gains for 4th day, but weak tech hurts Nasdaq > U.S. bond prices rise, though Japanese bids elusive > USD bulls frustrated by 100 yen barrier; NZD shines > Gold heads for third weekly drop, firm equities weigh > Oil settles lower as demand view dims, inventory rises INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia c.bank holds policy rate, trims GDP forecast ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9703 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)