JAKARTA, April 15 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.85 -0.28 -4.52 USD/JPY 98.51 0.74 0.72 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.72 0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1492.94 0.99 14.59 US CRUDE 90.65 -0.70 -0.64 DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00 -0.08 ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98 -1.38 ----------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's Footwear Association expects exports in 2013 to remain unchanged from last year, said the chairman Eddy Widjanarko. Indonesia's footwear exports in 2012 rose 7 percent to $3.52 billion from $3.3 billion a year earlier, data from trade ministry shows. (Investor Daily) - State electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) reported a net profit of 3.2 trillion rupiah ($329.47 million) in 2012, down 41 percent from a year earlier due to a higher financial cost. The company's revenue rose 12 percent to 232.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to boost capital expenditure this year to 3.2 trillion rupiah from 2.5 trillion rupiah, to buy more land and finance new projects, said CEO Tri Ramadi. (Investor Daily) - The government forecasts the economy will expand between 6.3 percent and 6.6 percent this year, lower than its 2013 budgeted target of 6.8 percent, said Hatta Rajasa, chief economic minister. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Summarecon Agung plans to develop a new city this year on 200-300 hectares of land located somewhere in Jakarta and its outskirts, said CEO Agung Johanes Mardjuki. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Media company PT Dyandra Media International has secured a 1.135 trillion rupiah loan from state-lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia, which will mostly be used to develop an international exhibition center in Tangerang, expected to be completed in 2014, said Mirna Gopal, the company's public relations manager. (Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Lion Air crash pilot felt "dragged" from sky > Bumi warns of possible further delay to result > Indonesia scraps horticultural import quotas ($1 = 9,712.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)