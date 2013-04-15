JAKARTA, April 15 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT
--------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1588.85 -0.28 -4.52
USD/JPY 98.51 0.74 0.72
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.72 0.09 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1492.94 0.99 14.59
US CRUDE 90.65 -0.70 -0.64
DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00 -0.08
ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98 -1.38
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on weak US sales; await
China data
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Indonesia's Footwear Association expects exports in 2013
to remain unchanged from last year, said the chairman Eddy
Widjanarko. Indonesia's footwear exports in 2012 rose 7 percent
to $3.52 billion from $3.3 billion a year earlier, data from
trade ministry shows. (Investor Daily)
- State electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
(PLN) reported a net profit of 3.2 trillion rupiah ($329.47
million) in 2012, down 41 percent from a year earlier due to a
higher financial cost. The company's revenue rose 12 percent to
232.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
- Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans
to boost capital expenditure this year to 3.2 trillion rupiah
from 2.5 trillion rupiah, to buy more land and finance new
projects, said CEO Tri Ramadi. (Investor Daily)
- The government forecasts the economy will expand between
6.3 percent and 6.6 percent this year, lower than its 2013
budgeted target of 6.8 percent, said Hatta Rajasa, chief
economic minister. (Investor Daily)
- Property developer PT Summarecon Agung plans to
develop a new city this year on 200-300 hectares of land located
somewhere in Jakarta and its outskirts, said CEO Agung Johanes
Mardjuki. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Media company PT Dyandra Media International has
secured a 1.135 trillion rupiah loan from state-lender Bank
Rakyat Indonesia, which will mostly be used to develop
an international exhibition center in Tangerang, expected to be
completed in 2014, said Mirna Gopal, the company's public
relations manager. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei eases 0.9 pct; weak U.S. retail data weighs
> Wall St ends down but indexes notch sharp weekly gains
> Bond prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters
> Dollar starts week below recent 4-yr high against yen
> Gold sinks into bear market on institutional exodus
> Brent hits 9-mth low near $101, bounces on spread trade
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Lion Air crash pilot felt "dragged" from sky
> Bumi warns of possible further delay to result
> Indonesia scraps horticultural import quotas
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9,712.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi)