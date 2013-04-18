JAKARTA, April 18 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.01 -1.43% -22.560 USD/JPY 97.9 -0.19% -0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6916 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1368.09 -0.61% -8.410 US CRUDE 86.06 -0.72% -0.620 DOW JONES 14618.59 -0.94% -138.19 ASIA ADRS 137.20 -1.23% -1.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track US stocks lower on growth worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on strong earnings; energy shares pull Thai index down STOCKS TO WATCH - Construction company PT Total Bangun Persada is targeting new contracts of 2.1 trillion rupiah ($216.27 million)in 2013, said corporate secretary Elvina Apandi Hermansyah. The company is looking at office building, property and construction projects. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Indonesia's top gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara plans to spend $1 billion to acquire at least three new gas blocks, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso. The company will also allocate between $250 million and $500 million this year to develop infrastructure. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Property developer PT MNC Land aims to raise 1.95 trillion rupiah from a rights issue, releasing 1.28 billion shares or 26.6 percent of its enlarged capital at a price of 500 Indonesian rupiah per share, to be used for acquiring Lido Lake Resort and Golf in Sukabumi, West Java, the company's prospectus said. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported revenues in the first quarter reached 2.72 trillion rupiah, up 5.5 percent from 2.58 trillion rupiah in the same period last year, driven by sales of its crude palm oil (CPO) that grew 28 percent to 382,900 tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts a unit of PT Astra International, plans up to 3 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year, doubled from last year's allocation, aiming to boost production capacity, said CEO Siswanto Prawiroatmodjo. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty has increased its 2013 sales target to 5.6 trillion rupiah from 4.2 trillion rupiah, up 56 percent compared with 3.6 trillion Indonesian rupiah reported a year ago, on strong demand for residential, said investor relation officer Nathan Tanugraha. (Kontan) - Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera will spend 300 billion Indonesian rupiah to build a new rice mill in Sragen, Central Java, with a monthly capacity of 40,000 tonnes, said commissioner Adi Lukman, adding it expects the facility to commence operation by the end of this year. (Kontan) - Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) reported electronics goods sales rose 14 percent in the first quarter year-on-year to 7.64 trillion rupiah, said secretary general Yeane Keet. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei tracks global market down; Apple-linked shares hit > Drop in Apple shares, weak profits drag Wall St down > U.S. bonds prices rise as stock slump spurs safety bid > Euro under pressure as risk aversion flares > US gold futures down 1 pct; ETF holdings hit 3-yr low > Brent falls for 6th day as demand worries persist > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia overcharging on Japanese car imports > Mining policy softens after industry backlash > Freeport union refuses to rule out strikes Ÿ ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,710 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)