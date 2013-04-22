JAKARTA, April 22 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1555.25 0.88% 13.640 USD/JPY 99.73 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7203 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1405.26 0.10% 1.410 US CRUDE 88.01 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 14547.51 0.07% 10.37 ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.29% 1.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS--Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen hovers at 100 SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high, Thailand up on strong earnings STOCKS TO WATCH - The finance ministry forecasts fuel subsidies in 2013 will remain reaching over 220 trillion rupiah ($22.65 billion) as the new policy only aims to control consumption of subsidised fuel so it does not exceed the quota of 46 million kilolitres, said deputy minister Anny Ratnawaty. (Investor Daily) - The government reported oil and gas output in the first quarter reached 830,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, slightly up from 825,000 bpd in December 2012, said Rudi Rubiandini, the chairman of oil and gas watchdog caretaker SKK Migas. (Bisnis Indonesia) - South Korea-based automobile company Hyundai's sole agent distributor, PT Hyundai Mobil Indonesia, plans to add at least six car dealerships this year, said co-CEO Mukiat Sutikno. The firm expects to own 56 car dealerships by the end of this year. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei surges to nearly 5-year high as yen sags after G20 > Wall St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week since Nov. > Prices dip as investors buy stocks; eyes on Boston > Yen bears calling the shots, USD/JPY takes aims at 100 > Gold inches above $1,400, seen choppy > Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Telkom plans for 5 for 1 stock split > BP starts maintenance at Tangguh LNG train 2 > Bank Muamalat targets $300 mln IPO > Rajasa named acting FinMin, shares wobble > Dharma Satya Nusantara targets $150 mln IPO ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,712.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)