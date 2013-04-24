JAKARTA, April 24 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1578.78 1.04 16.28 USD/JPY 99.73 0.27 0.27 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7048 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1418.86 0.47 6.62 US CRUDE 89.41 0.26 0.23 DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05 152.29 ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59 0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares seen rising, weak data pressures euro SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats; region wary of global growth prospects STOCKS TO WATCH - Lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional posted 28 percent loan growth in the first quarter at 41.1 trillion Indonesian rupiah while profit was up 30 percent at 573 billion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Jerry Ng in a statement.(Investor Daily) - Mobile phone retailer PT Erajaya Swasembada expects revenues in 2013 to grow between 20 and 23 percent at around 15.48 trillion Indonesian rupiah as the company plans to add 105 new stores this year with a total investment of around 100 billion rupiah ($10.28 million), said CEO Budiarto Halim.(Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei scales near 5-yr highs on weak yen, US earnings > Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop > Bond prices surge briefly after false explosion tweet > Euro nurses losses, AUD eyes inflation data > Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows > Oil above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia's Yudhoyono says hopes for fuel subsidies cuts next month > Indonesia president hopes DBS/Danamon deal resolved soon > Indonesia warns multinationals not to be greedy over resources > Indonesian president urges Myanmar to address Muslim violence > Indonesia sells 10.5 trln rph in debt auction, above target > Indonesia could ease smelter rules for Freeport, Newmont ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,723.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)