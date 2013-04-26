April 26 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could
affect the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1585.16 0.4% 6.370
USD/JPY 99.16 -0.09% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.708 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1473.11 0.42% 6.120
US CRUDE 93.35 -0.31% -0.290
DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50
ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after surprise U.S. data, bonds
fall
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up as investors cheer earnings
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board said investment
in manufacturing industry in the first quarter reached 53.26
trillion rupiah ($5.48 billion), up 84 percent from the same
period last year. (Investor Daily)
- PT Asa Foodnesia Abadi (Asa Foods) plans to build 25 bread
factories across the country over the next five years with a
total investment of about $250 million, said commissioner Eddy
Sutanto. (Investor Daily)
- Poultry company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia plans
to issue a $225 million global bond with five years tenure, to
finance its expansion, said Corporate Secretary Maya Pradjono.
(Investor Daily)
($1 = 9,718 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)