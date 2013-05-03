JAKARTA, May 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1597.59 0.94% 14.890 USD/JPY 98.02 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6238 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1466.54 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 93.85 -0.15% -0.140 DOW JONES 14831.58 0.89% 130.63 ASIA ADRS 142.59 0.66% 0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer ECB rate cut, euro sulks SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outlook revision hurts Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH - Food firm PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur and Japan's Tsukushima Foods Industry Co Ltd will set up a joint venture in Indonesia to work on the bakery and confectionary sector, Corporate Secretary Elly Putranti said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.047 trillion rupiah, down 13 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 10 percent to 12.63 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to expand into the hotel business over the next two years and will spend 6 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to finance expansion, said Director Soeleman Soemawinata. (Kontan) - Coal miner PT Adaro Energy acquired a coal mine worth 3.9 billion rupiah in Balangan, South Kalimantan, said CEO Garibaldi Thohir. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei suffers longest losing streak since November > Wall St closes up on tech gains, S&P near 1,600 > Euro slumps on ECB negative deposit rate talk > Yields hold above key levels before payrolls > Gold ticks up, heads for second straight weekly gain > Oil pushes up toward $103 after ECB rate cut > Palm oil falls to 1-week low, tracks weak soyoil INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > S&P cuts Indonesia outlook to stable from positive > Els makes strong start in Indonesia, Hend leads > Freeport Indonesia contract workers end strike as pay row resolved > Resource deals audit overshadows Liberia anti-graft push > Resort airports in stormy SE Asia leave safety to chance ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9722.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)