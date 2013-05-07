JAKARTA, May 7 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1617.5 0.19% 3.080 USD/JPY 99.27 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7554 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1467.94 -0.06% -0.950 US CRUDE 95.74 -0.44% -0.420 DOW JONES 14968.89 -0.03% -5.07 ASIA ADRS 143.66 -0.09% -0.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on higher Wall Street SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia at record high after election STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental provider, booked a net profit of 22.3 billion rupiah ($2.29 million) in the first quarter, up 355 percent from 4.7 billion rupiah a year earlier, driven by revenues that grew 49 percent to 239.4 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Telecommunication devices retailer PT Global Teleshop plans to open 50 new outlets this year with an investment of up to $30,000 per shop, said CEO Evy Soenarjo. The firm owns 365 outlets, most of which are in Jakarta and its outskirts. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Petrosea, a coal contractor controlled by energy firm PT Indika Energy, cut its 2013 capital expenditure to $20 million to $25 million from an earlier target of $149 million, on concerns over sluggish global coal prices, said director Mochamad Kurnia Aria. The firm expects 2013 coal output to remain unchanged at the previous year level of 9.9 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Lender PT Bank Central Asia has spent around 100 billion rupiah ($10.27 million) to build an insurance business unit, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja, adding the firm will set up an insurance company and increase its ownership in PT Central Sejahtera Insurance. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Chemical company PT Duta Pertiwi Nusantara aims to raise 150 billion rupiah ($15.41 million) to expand its coal business, said CEO Siang Hadi Widjaja. The firm owns one coal mine in Jambi with reserves of up to 200 million tonnes, and expects to start production next year. (Kontan) - Indonesia's fourth-largest cigarette maker, PT Bentoel Internasional Investama, will obtain loans totalling 5.3 trillion rupiah ($544.46 million) with a three-year tenure from its affiliate Rothmans Far East BV in August, to repay debts and buy new machinery, the company said in its prospectus. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Golden Energy Mines plans to acquire two to three mining concessions in Kalimantan worth $50 million this year, said CEO Fuganto Widjaja, adding the plan is expected to be implemented before the end of this year. (Kontan) - PT Malindo Feedmill plans to sell 169.5 million new shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged capital, to raise 482.05 billion rupiah ($49.52 million) for expansion and working capital, the company said in a statement. The plan is subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary meeting on June 5. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rallies above 14,000 for first time since 2008 > S&P 500 closes at record again; financials, Apple lead > Bond yields reach three-week high ahead of auctions > Euro tripped by ECB, Aussie eyes rate decision > Gold ticks lower as equities gain, ETFs plunge > Oil rises to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's FKS Multi Agro targets 8 pct rise in 2013 soybean imports > Indonesia keeps GDP growth expectation at 6.2-6.5 pct this yr ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9734 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)