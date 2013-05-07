JAKARTA May 7 Indonesian shares rallied for a
second day on Tuesday, up 1 percent despite sluggish economic
growth in the first quarter and a warning from Moody's Investors
Services on Monday and an outlook cut by Standard & Poors on
Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index closed 50.92 points up
at 5042.79, boosted by the property index, which rose
2.47 percent. Shares of real-estate developer Lippo Karawaci
jumped 5.11 percent to 1,440 rupiah with the highest
turnover of the day.
Domestic investors bought 4.2 trillion rupiah ($431.46
million) of stocks on Tuesday, while foreign selling was at 2.7
trillion rupiah, according to data from the stock exchange.
"Aside from outlook cuts, there's no bad news from the
domestic market," said Fadlul Imansyah, the Jakarta-based
vice-president at CIMB Asset Management.
Indonesia's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than
two years in the first quarter, hurt by slowing private
consumption and lower investment. However, central bank Governor
Darmin Nasution said Indonesia's economy is still expected to
grow in the range of 6.2 percent to 6.5 percent this year.
Moody's said on Monday that persistent delays to fuel
subsidy reductions could result as credit negative for
Indonesia, while S&P cut the country's outlook rating to
'stable' from 'positive' on Thursday, citing similar reasons.
Nasution said rating agencies such as Moody's or S&P have
their own methods and perceptions, and they cannot be expected
to be entirely accurate.
"What they (the agencies) conveyed, of course part of the
input and concern to us... The government and the central bank
should take steps as responses, whether in bureaucracy reform or
other things," Nasution said.
Earlier in March, the World Bank cut Indonesia's growth
forecast this year to 6.2 percent, a notch below the previous
6.3 percent, citing pressure on the economy including slower
investment growth, the continuing burden of energy subsidies and
the slowing pace of poverty reduction.
However, investors could take profits on equities and
Indonesian government bond yields should move higher, Coutts
Asia said in a note on Tuesday.
"Aside from the potential monetary tightening, a market
correction looks increasingly likely after such a strong rally.
The local stock market has outperformed the region by almost 16
percent year-to-date. We believe now would be the time to take
profits," the note said.
($1 = 9,734.5 rupiah)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)