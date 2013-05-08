JAKARTA, May 8 Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1625.96 0.52 8.46
USD/JPY 98.86 -0.11 -0.11
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.78 -0.12 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1447.34 -0.32 -4.65
US CRUDE 95.40 -0.23 -0.22
DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58 87.31
ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36 0.52
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record;
focus on China data
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET
index hits 1,600
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a supermarket firm,
is optimistic of achieving its 2013 revenue target of 8.5
trillion rupiah ($873.18 million), up from last year's 5.7
trillion rupiah, with demand expected to increase during the
fasting month of Ramadan and the new school year, said director
Setyadi Surya.
- Coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans
to spend 1.6 trillion rupiah ($164.36 million) on capital
expenditure this year to build infrastructure and buy new ships,
said Chief Financial Officer Danar Wihandhoyo. The firm sees
2013 sales volume at 3.1 million tonnes. (Kontan, Investor
Daily)
- PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom
tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, secured a
syndicated loan worth $475 million with a five-year tenure, to
repay debts and finance capital expenditure, according to a
report by IFR Asia. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 9734.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)