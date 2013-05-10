JAKARTA, May 10 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.67 -0.37% -6.020 USD/JPY 100.86 0.27% 0.270 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.829 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1455.71 -0.14% -1.990 US CRUDE 96.15 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 15082.62 -0.15% -22.50 ASIA ADRS 145.08 -0.68% -0.99 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause after rally, yen at 4-yr low vs dollar SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand set new highs; Malaysia bucks trend STOCKS TO WATCH - Coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia aims to obtain a 1.6 trillion rupiah ($164.44 million) loan this year to finance expansion, said CEO Henry Halomoan Sitanggang. The firm is developing two steam power plants of 2x7 megawatts each. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Automotive spare parts distributor PT Indospring Tbk aims to raise 357 billion rupiah ($36.69 million) via a rights issue in June or July, releasing 210 million shares at around 1,700 rupiah per share, for expansion, the company's prospectus said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - Coal miner PT Baramulti Sukses Sarana booked a net profit of $1.49 million in the first quarter, down 71 percent from $5.22 million in the same period last year, on sales that grew 26 percent to $38.2 million, the company said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Krakatau Steel, Southeast Asia's biggest steel maker, would complete the construction of its Krakatau-Posco steel plant worth $2.7 billion by the end of this year and start operation in 2014 with an initial capacity of 3 million tonnes per year, said CEO Irvan K. Hakim. The plant's capacity would increase to 6 million tonnes per year on completion of the second phase of the plant. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Cellular operator PT Indosat reported a net loss of 71.1 billion rupiah ($7.31 million) for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of 22.6 billion rupiah a year ago, on revenues that grew 18 percent to 5.78 trillion rupiah, said finance director Stefan Carlsson. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land will develop four superblocks in South Jakarta, Batam, Balikpapan and Karawang in June with an investment of up to 5 trillion rupiah ($513.87 million) each, said co-CEO Indra Wijaya. The firm also plans to issue bonds worth a minimum of 1 trillion rupiah with a five-year tenure in mid-2013 to repay debt and acquire land. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - Industrial estate developer PT Pembangunan Deltamas plans to launch an initial public offering within the near future to raise between $200 million and $300 million, a source said. The company's holding Sinar Mas Land Ltd has appointed Macquarie Group Ltd as underwriter. (Investor Daily) - State pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma plans to spend up to 1 trillion rupiah ($102.77 million) on financing acquisitions, said finance director Vidjongtius, adding the firm is optimistic about achieving its 2013 full-year revenue and net profit target, up 15-18 percent from last year's revenue of 13.6 trillion rupiah and net profit of 1.73 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 3.01 pct > S&P 500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes > Prices dip as investors eye U.S. jobs data > Dollar steady at 4-yr highs vs yen after breaching 100 > Gold down 1 pct on broad dollar rally; PGMs higher > Brent oil closes higher after late gains INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Exim Bank to finance more projects in Indonesia-Malaysian Reserve > SMFG pays top dollar for Indonesia bank stake in retail push ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9730 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)