JAKARTA, May 16 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1658.78 0.51% 8.440
USD/JPY 102.05 -0.18% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9365 -- -0.004
SPOT GOLD 1387.44 -0.35% -4.850
US CRUDE 94.13 -0.18% -0.170
DOW JONES 15275.69 0.40% 60.44
ASIA ADRS 147.83 0.54% 0.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, sole agent of Japanese Daihatsu,
revised its 2013 sales target to 173,000 units, up from earlier
165,000 units, said Marketing Director Amelia Tjandra. (Investor
Daily)
- The government signed 14 new cooperation contracts for oil
and gas projects with a total investment of $105.695 million
during the Indonesian Petroleum Association Convention and
Exhibition, said Jero Wacik, energy and mineral resources
minister. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
- Agro-food maker PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk
plans to spend 3 trillion rupiah ($308 million) on
investment until 2013, to expand its poultry feeds and processed
poultry businesses, said director Ong Mei Sian. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Property developer PT Intiland Development plans
to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah in the second quarter
with a tenure of between 3-5 years, for expansion, said
corporate secretary Thresia Rustandi. The firm has appointed
Trimegah Securities, Ciptadana Securities, and Lautandhana
Securindo as underwriters. (Investor Daily)
- Energy firm PT Indika Energy Tbk plans to spend
$78.2 million on capital expenditure this year that will mostly
be used to finance expansion of its coal units, said CEO Wishnu
Wardhana. The firm expects coal output in 2013 to rise to 40.7
million tonnes from last year's 34.2 million tonnes. (Investor
Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers plans to spend up
to $20 million on capital expenditure this year to boost
production capacity, said Corporate Secretary Iswar Deni. The
firm expects revenue to rise 30 percent to 3.4 trillion rupiah
in 2013. (Investor Daily)
- Real estate firm PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk
plans to develop a superblock on a three-hectare land in
Karawang, West Java, with a total investment of up to 900
billion rupiah, said CEO Indra Wijaya. The firm will build
shopping mall, house-shop, hotel and apartment on the property
over the next three years. (Investor Daily)
- Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai plans
to sell 1.75 billion shares, or 10 percent of the equity,
through a private placement, at a price of minimum 1,691 rupiah
per share, and expects to raise 2.96 trillion rupiah, to finance
expansion of its units, strengthen capital and increase
liquidity, the company's prospectus said. The firm will seek
shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting, scheduled in
May 30.
($1 = 9,737.5 rupiah)
($1 = 9747.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Anand Basu)