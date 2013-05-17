JAKARTA, May 17 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1650.47 -0.50 -8.31 USD/JPY 102.19 -0.05 -0.05 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.88 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1388.61 0.21 2.92 US CRUDE 95.09 -0.07 -0.07 DOW JONES 15233.22 -0.28 -42.47 ASIA ADRS 145.17 -1.80 -2.66 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar gains on Fed policy remarks SE Asia Stocks-Philippines ends rally; Malaysia falls to 1-week low STOCKS TO WATCH - The government is optimistic that the manufacturing industry will expand 9 percent in the second quarter of 2013, higher than 6.69 percent in the first quarter, said industry minister MS Hidayat. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to refinance all of its debt totalling 734 billion rupiah ($75.28 million) by using proceeds raised from a global bond issue worth $235 million, said investor relations officer Nathan Tanugraha. (Investor Daily) - Oil and gas drilling services firm PT Mitra International Resources plans to spend 250 billion rupiah on buying 500 trucks over the next three years, said director Inu Dewanto Koentjaraningrat. (Investor Daily) - PT Solusi Tunas Pratama plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah on adding 800-1,000 telecommunication towers this year, to boost revenues up to 794.1 billion rupiah, or 50 percent higher than last year, said CEO Nobel Tanihata. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Net profits of national banks reached 25.13 trillion rupiah in the first quarter, up 16 percent from 21.61 trillion rupiah in the same period last year, a survey by the central bank showed. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina is eyeing acquisitions of oil and gas blocks in Oman, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. Commissioner Sugiharto said the firm is waiting for approval from the Oman government, while the owner of the blocks has agreed to sell. (Investor Daily) - PT Sri Rejeki Isman, a textile manufacturer in Sukoharjo, Central Java, plans to release 5.6 billion shares, or 30.12 percent of its enlarged capital, to the public to finance expansion, the company's prospectus said. The firm has appointed PT Bahana Securities as underwriter. (Kontan) - PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa, an energy firm controlled by the Sinar Mas group, plans to expand into oil and gas businesses, said CEO Lay Krisna Cahya. The firm had earlier said it would spend $250 million on capital expenditure to finance expansion into power plant and coal sectors. The firm sees 2013 revenues at $750 million, up 19 percent from last year's $630 million. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Australian consortium Solar Guys International Mitabu plans to develop solar power plants in South Sumatra with a total investment of more than 1 trillion rupiah, said director Dane Muldoon. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Real estate developer PT Lippo Karawaci sold its Siloam Hospital in Bali worth $97.3 million to Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust, said corporate communication officer Danan Kemayan Jati. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls for 2nd straight day, investors cautious > Wall Street slips after Fed comments, but Cisco surges > Treasuries gain on weak U.S. economic data, inflation > Dollar recovers vs euro and yen after Williams speaks > Gold slides to 4-wk low as investors sidestep bullion > Oil ends slightly up, dour US economic data caps gains > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Auto sales surge in April on robust economy > Coffee premiums hit highest since Jan > Freeport mine shut for second day, five dead ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,750 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)