JAKARTA May 20 Jakarta shares rallied to a
record high of 5,243.5 on Monday, after the president named a
new finance minister, a move that is seen as a positive
development for a struggling economy.
Jakarta's blue-chip index rose 1.6 percent, led by
state-controlled firms. PT Bank Mandiri and PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose more than 2.9 percent
each to 10,400 rupiah and 12,300 rupiah respectively.
Muhammad Chatib Basri, who was named finance minister of
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, will have to grapple with
slowing economic growth and attempt bring down the cost of
massive fuel subsidies.
"Chatib Basri's appointment as new finance minister is good
news for the market as he has no political affilition with any
party. Being a professional and a technocrat from the most
reputable university in Indonesia will also bring positive
sentiment to the market," said Fadlul Imansyah, vice president
at CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta.
"This positive catalyst has brought the market to an
all-time high as market players strongly believe he will bring
positive value by his policies in the fiscal sector."
The announcement came on the same day the government began
presenting budget proposals for next year which assume slightly
stronger growth for 2014, though that may be based in part on
heavy spending as a result of next year's parliamentary and
presidential elections.
Basri's appointment was a positive sign, said Aldian
Taloputra, an economist at Mandiri Sekuritas, citing his wide
experience in policy matters.
($1 = 9,755.5 rupiah)
