JAKARTA, May 24 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHUG NET CHG S&P 500 1650.51 -0.29 -4.840 USD/JPY 102.4 0.38 0.390 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0298 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1388.36 -0.17 -2.340 US CRUDE 94.05 -0.21 -0.200 DOW JONES 15294.50 -0.08 -12.67 ASIA ADRS 142.42 -2.50 -3.65 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH - Telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara booked a 131 percent increase in first-quarter net profits to 173.56 billion rupiah from the same period last year, (Kontan) - PT Benakat Petroleum Energy plans to spend between $40.1 million and $46.6 million on investment to drill 13 wells in South Sumatra this year, aiming to boost 2013 output up to 3,130 barrels per day, said Corporate Secretary Dina Andini Rohadi. - PT Krakatau Steel, Southeast Asia's biggest steel maker, plans to spend between 7 trillion Indonesian rupiah and 8 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year, down from 13 trillion rupiah last year, for expansion, said Finance Director Sukandar. (Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Astra Sedaya Finance, a unit of PT Astra International, plans to issue bonds totalling 10 trillion rupiah, with the first issuance of 3 trillion rupiah expected this year, said CEO Djony Bunarto Tjondro. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > In Indonesia, soccer is kicked around by political parties > Indonesia union urges completion of probes into Freeport tunnel collapse > Indonesia financial regulator expects new banking law completed in 2014 > Indonesia energy regulator trims 2014 oil target -media ($1 = 9771.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)