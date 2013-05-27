JAKARTA, May 27 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1649.60 -0.06 -0.91 USD/JPY JPY= 101.20 -0.10 -0.10 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.01 -0.10 -0.00 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1384.69 -0.06 -0.86 US CRUDE CLc1 93.56 -0.63 -0.59 DOW JONES .DJI 15303.10 0.06 8.60 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 139.79 -1.85 -2.63 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus fears haunt share markets, dollar recovers SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Vietnam recover from previous session's falls STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Nusantara Infrastructure, toll road and ports operator, plans to spend 600 billion rupiah ($61.40 million) to strengthen its businesses, said Corporate Secretary Oemar Danni Hasan. (Kontan) - Phone operator PT Indosat plans to spend up to 4 trillion rupiah to modernise its network and infrastructure in Java and Bali islands by 2014, said director Erik Meijer. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Danayasa Arthatama, controlled by tycoon Tommy Winata, said in a statement it has sold land worth $184 million in Sudirman Central Business District, Jakarta, to a company called Pacific Century Premium Development. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average falls 3.04 pct > Wall St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-Apr on Fed angst > Treasuries rise, 10-year yields fluctuate around 2 pct > U.S. dollar marks worst week vs yen in a year > Gold dips, but 2.15 pct weekly rise biggest in a month > Oil edges up on book squaring, but posts big weekly drop INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Freeport Indonesia union says mine shut but maintenance under way > Dai-ichi expands in Southeast Asia with Panin Life deal-source > Stanchart's Sands says Muddy Waters' debt bet misplaced ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9772.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)