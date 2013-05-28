JAKARTA, May 28 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1649.6 -0.06 -0.91
USD/JPY 101.47 0.54 0.54
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.03 1.12 0.02
SPOT GOLD 1393.01 -0.09 -1.27
US CRUDE 93.94 -0.22 -0.21
DOW JONES 15303.10 0.06 8.60
ASIA ADRS 139.79 -1.85 -2.63
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei extends losses, dollar steady vs yen
SE Asia Stocks-Weak globals knock region off highs;
Philippine lags
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans
to develop two logistics centres in Pekanbaru and Jambi, Sumatra
this year, with a total investment of 200 billion Indonesian
rupiah ($20.43 million), said corporate secretary Solihin.
(Investor Daily)
- Oil firm PT Medco Energi Internasional in talks
to raise a $300 million loan from PT Bank Mandiri and
Standard Chartered Bank to finance its Senoro gas project, said
CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Investor Daily)
- PT United Tractors, Indonesia's biggest heavy
equipment provider, posted a 42 percent decline in sales from
January to April due to slowing demand in the coal mining
sector, said corporate secretary Sara Loebis. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei sheds 1.2 pct to break below 14,000
> Wall St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-April
> TREASURIES-Prices rise, 10-year yields fluctuate
> Yen softer for now; Nikkei seen calling the shots
> Gold rises on physical demand as dollar dips
> Brent dips on weak economic data, ample supplies
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia relaxes limits on Australia beef imports-Aust
Govt
> Freeport able to restart Indonesia open-mining
soon-minister
> Indonesia cbank sees room to raise deposit facility
rate
($1 = 9790.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)