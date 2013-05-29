BRIEF-ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt to retire
* Eric Affeldt intends to retire from his role as chief executive officer upon appointment of his successor
JAKARTA, May 29 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1660.06 0.63 10.46 USD/JPY JPY= 102.36 0.00 0.00 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.16 -0.41 -0.01 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1382.62 0.17 2.37 US CRUDE CLc1 94.75 -0.27 -0.26 DOW JONES .DJI 15409.39 0.69 106.29 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 140.59 0.57 0.80 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rally underpins Asian shares SE Asia Stocks-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai stocks STOCKS TO WATCH - Oil firm PT Energi Mega Persada sold a 10 percent stake in Masela PSC block to Inpex Masela Ltd and Shell Upstream Overseas Services Ltd to help the company repay its $200 million outstanding debt, said CEO Imam P. Agustino. (Investor Daily) - Oil services firm PT Radiant Utama Interinsco's bidding for two oil and gas service contracts worth 1 trillion rupiah ($102.12 million) is expected to be announced within the next two months, said corporate secretary Misyal A Bahwal.(Investor Daily) - Property firm PT Bakrieland Development sold a 1,037-hectare land in its Lido Lake Resort and Golf in West Java, to PT Zulam Alinda Sejahtera to help the company reduce its debt, it said in a statement. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.3 pct, recovering from recent beating > Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St > TREASURIES-Yields jump to highest levels in a year > Dollar rises on talk of Fed unwinding stimulus > Gold down 1 pct as strong US data dents safe havens > Oil rises more than $1 on equities, M. East tension INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine maker eyes $153 mln IPO > Indonesia relaxes limits on Australian beef imports > EU imposes duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel > Freeport gets approval to restart part of Indonesia mine ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,792.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Eric Affeldt intends to retire from his role as chief executive officer upon appointment of his successor
BRUSSELS, April 12 European Union regulators on Wednesday cleared U.S. car supplier Lear's takeover of the seats and metals business of Spain's Grupo Antolín-Irausa, saying it would still face sufficient competition.