JAKARTA, May 30 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0052 GMT ---------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1648.36 -0.70 -11.70 USD/JPY 101.20 0.07 0.07 10-YR US TSY YLD 96.61 0.01 -0.09 SPOT GOLD 1389.84 -0.19 -2.61 US CRUDE 92.97 -0.17 -0.16 DOW JONES 15302.8 -0.69 -106.59 ASIA ADRS 138.5 -1.49 -2.09 -------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities retreat SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks fall after rate cut STOCKS TO WATCH - Auto distributor PT Astra International expects to raise 2.8 trillion rupiah ($285.64 million)by selling 15 percent in its unit PT Astra Otoparts through a private placement, said director Robby Sani.(Investor Daily) - Steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel has agreed to form a joint venture with Natsteel Asia Pte Ltd to develop a pre-fabricated steel factory with a capacity of 70,000 tonnes per year in East Jakarta, said Krakatau Steel's CEO Irvan Hakim.(Investor Daily) - Retailer PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to open four new outlets in the second quarter of this year, said finance director Suryanto. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may fall below 14,000 after US stocks drop > Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks > Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs > U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact > Gold rises 1 pct on physical demand, drop in equities > Oil slides with Wall Street and on energy demand worry INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Saratoga seeks $395 mln in Indonesia's biggest IPO in 2 years > Freeport restarts output at world's No.2 copper mine ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9802.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)