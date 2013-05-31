JAKARTA, May 31 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1654.41 0.37 6.05 USD/JPY 101.02 0.30 0.30 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.11 -0.25 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1413.96 0.05 0.71 US CRUDE 93.48 -0.14 -0.13 DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14 21.73 ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56 0.78 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Nikkei recover as soft US data see QE staying on SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst drop since Sept 2011 STOCKS TO WATCH - Oil contractor PT Apexindo Pratama Duta plans to issue global bonds worth maximum $500 million to refinance debt and for working capital, it said in a statement (Investor Daily) - Property firm PT Modernland Realty plans to issue 5-year promissory notes worth $300 million for expansion, the company said in a statement. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.5 pct as Fed stimulus concerns ease > Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain > Treasuries near flat as investors weigh Fed's course > Dollar slides as soft data offsets Fed taper talk > Gold hits 2-wk high as US data quells Fed taper talk > Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy, Fed INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Freeport Indonesia union says won't return to work until probes done > Indonesian real estate Nusa Raya Cipta plans June IPO ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9802.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)