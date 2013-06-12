JAKARTA, June 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0124 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.13 -1.02 -16.68 USD/JPY 96.37 0.37 0.36 10-YR US TSY YLD 96.00 0.01 -0.09 SPOT GOLD 1377.14 -0.13 -1.85 US CRUDE 94.82 -0.59 -0.56 DOW JONES 15122.02 -0.76 -116.57 ASIA ADRS 135.09 -1.1 -1.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks slide, join global selloff on BOJ jitters SE Asia Stocks - Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines drop on outflow worries STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia aims to raise $200 million from a rights issue in October, releasing 10 percent of its enlarged capital, said finance director Handrito Hardjono. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Taxi provider PT Express Transindo Utama plans to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($132.32 million) to invest in 6,500 new cars until 2015, and expects to operate 15,000 taxis in Jakarta and its outskirts, Surabaya and Medan, said finance director David Santoso. (Investor Daily) - Jababeka International BV, a unit of Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka, said it plans to issue a $350 million global bond with a seven-year tenure, and is considering setting a coupon at maximum 10 percent, to finance capital expenditure. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Energy provider company PT Rukun Raharja is eyeing acquiring a gas exploration company this year, said CEO Budiman Parhusip, adding that the firm plans to spend between $70 million and $100 million to finance the acquisition. (Investor Daily) - Plantation firm PT Perusahaan Perkebunan London Sumatra Indonesia (Lonsum) plans to spend 800 billion rupiah ($81.42 million) on capital expenditure this year for expansion as the firm expects to boost CPO output and to plant an additional 5,000 hectares of land, said corporate secretary Endah R. Madnawidjaja. The firm currently owns 11 palm oil processing factories in North Sumatra, South Sumatra and East Kalimantan and a total landbank of 100,000 hectares. (Kontan) - Russian Aluminum (Russal) plans to spend $2 billion to develop a bauxite smelter in West Kalimantan with a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per year said deputy industry minister Alex SW Retraubun. The facility is expected to commence operation within the next four years. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei dips as exporters, real estate stocks weigh > Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading > U.S. bond yields at 14-month highs draw buyers > Yen eases against dollar after sharp rise > Gold extends declines into 2nd day on stimulus worries > Oil pares losses despite concerns of c.bank tightening INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia c.bank makes surprise 25 bps increase in FASBI rate > Indonesia eyes coal royalty rise and export tax for next year, not now ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9825 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)