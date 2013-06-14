JAKARTA, June 14 Following is some
company-related and market news that may affect the local
market.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1636.36 1.48% 23.840
USD/JPY 95.18 -0.19% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1525 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1383.51 -0.14% -1.930
US CRUDE 96.61 -0.08% -0.080
DOW JONES 15176.08 1.21% 180.85
ASIA ADRS 136.50 1.73% 2.32
------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest
upmarket retailer, plans to split its stock in 1:10 ratio to
increase the liquidity of trading on the Indonesian Stock
Exchange, said Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati. The firm also
plans to raise 1.37 trillion rupiah ($139 million) from a rights
issue. (Investor Daily)
- RUSAL, the world's largest producer of
aluminium, is considering investing in Indonesia to produce
bauxite and alumina, said CEO Oleg Derispaka. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
- PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia is seeking a
$100 million loan from overseas lenders to disburse more
financing, said CEO Gunawan. The firm has appointed OCBC,
Chinatrust and Standard Chartered as loan arrangers. (Investor
Daily)
- Property developer Pakuwon Group plans to spend 5 trillion
rupiah to build three sperblocks in Surabaya, East Java, over
the next several years, said Director Studandi Purnomosidi.
(Investor Daily)
- PT Multi Agro Gemilang Plantation Tbk said in a
statement that it plans to spend 440 billion rupiah on
investment to develop three palm oil processing plants in Aceh,
West Kalimantan and Riau, Sumatra. (Bisnis Indonesia)
($1 = 9882.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand
Basu)