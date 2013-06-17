JAKARTA, June 17 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0121 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.73 -0.59 -9.63 USD/JPY 94.72 0.69 0.65 10-YR US TSY YLD 96.52 0.01 -0.11 SPOT GOLD 1389.41 -0.06 -0.79 US CRUDE 97.73 -0.12 -0.12 DOW JONES 15070.18 -0.7 -105.9 ASIA ADRS 133.39 -2.28 -3.11 --------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall St lower as Fed meeting looms SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines rebound but cautions remain STOCKS TO WATCH - Auto distributor PT Astra International says it sold 268,072 cars from January to May 2013, up 8 percent from the same period in 2012. The figure represents 54 percent of Indonesia's total domestic car sales, said company spokesperson Mulawarman. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - State electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) expects its coal consumption in 2013 to increase to 66 million tonnes from last year's 57.2 million tonnes, said Helmi Najamuddin, the firm's coal division chief, adding that the company will soon begin the first phase of its 10,000 megawatt "fast-track" program in Sumatra. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Lender PT Bank Mandiri plans to spend $130 million on investment this year to improve its IT services, said co-CEO Riswinandi. (Investor Daily) - Shoe manufacturer PT Sepatu Bata plans to open 40 new outlets this year to add to its existing 588 stores, and renovate 60 outlets, said director Fabio Bellini. The firm is targeting sales of between 864.15 billion rupiah ($87.53 million) and 879.18 billion rupiah this year, up 15 to 17 percent from last year. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Greendwood Sejahtera plans to spend 720 billion Indonesian rupiah on investment that will be used to build office building and acquire more land, said CEO Harry Gunawan Ho. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei rises, spurred by defensive buying > Wall St slides in volatile week, eyes on the Fed > U.S. bond prices gain on bets Fed to keep rates low > Currencies subdued as key event risk looms > Gold slips as investors await outlook for bonds > Oil rises on M. East unrest, US crude at 9-mth high INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia MPs back budget package that would allow fuel price hikes > Indonesian parliament could pave way Monday for fuel price hikes ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9872 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Supriya Kurane)