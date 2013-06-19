JAKARTA, June 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2315 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1651.81 0.78 12.770 USD/JPY 95.58 0.27 0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1854 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1367.84 0.00 0.050 US CRUDE 98.55 0.11 0.110 DOW JONES 15318.23 0.91 138.38 ASIA ADRS 136.56 0.59 0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS - Stocks firm, dollar rises against yen as markets await Fed SE Asia Stocks - Most up; Thai stocks drop after late selling STOCKS TO WATCH - Phone operator PT Indosat aims to obtain a 2 trillion rupiah ($201.92 million) loan, with a tenure of 3-7 years, to help pay its remaining debt of 2.17 trillion rupiah in August, said finance director Curt Stefan Carlsson. The firm plans to spend $800 million on capital expenditure this year, up from last year's $600 million, which will mostly be used to strengthen its network and infrastructure. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Shipping company PT Trans Power Marine will spend $60 million on capital expenditure this year to buy 13 tug boats and a barge, said CEO Daniel Wardojo. The firm is targeting a net profit of $10 million this year, up 20 percent from last year, on revenues that are expected to grow 20 to 30 percent to $49.71 million. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah booked net profits of 309 billion rupiah ($31.20 million) in the first quarter, up 58 percent from a year earlier. Revenues increased 9 percent to 3.7 trillion rupiah. The firm is targeting revenue of 12.3 trillion rupiah this year and net profit are expected to grow 10 percent to 819 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation sold 158.38 million shares in retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya at a price of 39.38 yen per share, said general manager Hiroaki Nakayama. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Intiland Development plans to work on five mixed-use projects and high-rise offices in Jakarta and Surabaya this year with a total investment of 3.2 trillion rupiah ($323.07 million), said corporate secretary Theresia Rustandi. The company expects sales in the first half to reach 750 billion rupiah, up 62 percent from last year's 463.65 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Persero (PT PP) booked new contracts until May worth 7.5 trillion rupiah ($757.19 million) and is targeting another 1.97 trillion rupiah worth by the year end, said corporate secretary Betty Ariani. (Kontan) - State electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) will export 2 megawatts of electricity to Papua New Guinea next year, said CEO Nur Pamudji, adding that the power will be transmitted to Vanimo and Aitape in Papua New Guinea from Jayapura, where the firm is planning to develop a 2x10 megawatt coal-fired power plant .(Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to one-week high on Fed hopes > Wall St extends rise, investors see no change in Fed > U.S. bond prices steady before Fed policy meeting > Euro in demand as Fed faces crunch time > Gold inches up after two-day fall, Fed eyed > Oil gains moderately, trading sluggish ahead of Fed INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia faces economic pain from fuel price hike ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9905 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)