JAKARTA, June 20 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1628.93 -1.39 -22.89 USD/JPY 96.29 -0.18 -0.17 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.35 -0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1339.20 -0.85 -11.49 US CRUDE 97.40 -0.86 -0.84 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.35 -206.04 ASIA ADRS 134.37 -1.61 -2.19 ----------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH - Candy maker PT Mayora Indah is seeking a 280-billion rupiah loan to finance its 2013 capital expenditure of 700 billion rupiah ($70.65 million), its CEO said. (Kontan) - Tycoon Syamsul Nursalim will sell 70 percent shares in synthetic fibre manufacturer PT Polychem Indonesia on concern over slowing textile demand in European market and increasing material price, sources said, adding that the family has appointed HSBC Holdings as adviser for the transaction. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Traditional cosmetics company PT Mustika Ratu plans to expand into property business by developing apartment, house-shop and warehouse on 10.9 hectares of land in Cibitung, West Java, with a total investment of 105.8 billion rupiah, its CEO said. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Paper producers PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper and PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia plan to spend $400 million in capital expenditure this year. Tjiwi Kimia will allocate between $140 million and $150 million to develop a 90 megawatts power plant worth $100 million, said a director. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Flexible packaging film manufacturer PT Indopoly Swakarsa Industry is targeting revenues of $272 million in 2013, up 5 percent from last year's $238 million as net profit is expected to grow 25 percent to $9 million, said a director. (Investor Daily) - PT Mestika Benua Mas plans to sell 818 million shares, or 20 percent of its enlarged capital, in PT Bank Mestika Dharma via an initial public offering, scheduled in July, Bank Mestika's CEO said, adding that the firm expects to raise up to 1.2 trillion rupiah. Bank Mestika has appointed Ciptanada Securities as underwriter. (Investor Daily) - Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said exports of crude palm oil (CPO) in May rose 21.5 percent from a month earlier to 1.82 million tonnes due to a surge in demand. (Investor Daily) - China has expressed interest to develop industrial estates for Chinese companies in the eastern part of Indonesia such as Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Maluku, said industry minister MS Hidayat, adding that each industrial estate will be developed on 5,000 hectares of land. The government expects between 15 to 20 Chinese companies will invest in Indonesia that mostly to build smelter plant. (Investor Daily) - State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to develop a 2x150 megawatt steam power plant in Dumai industrial estate, Riau, with a total investment of 3 trillion rupiah, said the company's general manager for Riau region, adding that it expects the facility will start operation in 2015. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Ibris Group plans $1.8 bln nickel smelter > MNC to buy Bakrie-owned TV firm for $500 mln > Retail sales growth picks up to 9.7 pct y/y ($1 = 9,907.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)