JAKARTA, June 27 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0035 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1603.26 0.96% 15.230 USD/JPY 97.7 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5316 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1233.35 0.66% 8.110 US CRUDE 95.4 -0.10% -0.100 DOW JONES 14910.14 1.02% 149.83 ASIA ADRS 131.03 0.52% 0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on global recovery as Fed fears ease SE Asia Stocks-Rebound on China cbank liquidity assurance; Manila leads STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesian media company PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi plans to acquire two media and technology companies worth between 500 billion rupiah and 1 trillion rupiah in the near future, said CEO Sutanto Hartono, adding it expects to finalise the deal before the end of the year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Telecom company PT XL Axiata will acquire mobile phone operator PT Axis Telekom Indonesia, said Gatot S. Dewa Broto, head of public relation division in the communication and information ministry. (Kontan) - PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya plans to invest 5.5 trillion rupiah over the next three years and will allocate between 600 billion rupiah and 900 billion rupiah this year to finance investment in infrastructure, consumer and source of energy sectors, said CEO Sandiaga Uno. (Investor Daily) - Indofood Agri Resources, a unit of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, has finalised a deal to buy a 50 percent stake in Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Companhia Nacional de Acucar e Alcool Participacoes, worth $66.6 million, Director Mark Wakeford said in a statement. (Investor Daily) - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga aims to raise 449 billion rupiah via a rights issue, Corporate Secretary Hirawan Nur Kustono said in a statement. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs on reduced concern of Fed stimulus pullback > Wall St climbs as GDP data eases fear of Fed pullback > Despite weak 5-year note sale, prices end higher > Euro turns tail as ECB coos dovish message > Gold inches up on weak U.S. GDP, sits near 3-year low > Oil edges higher on easing Fed concerns, spread trading > Palm oil slips to 3-week low; export demand caps losses INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Miner Bumi strikes deal to claw back lost millions ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9925.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)