JAKARTA, July 25 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1338.31 -0.9% -12.210
USD/JPY 78.1 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.3858 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1579.96 0.01% 0.120
US CRUDE 88.06 -0.50% -0.440
DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14
ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on intensifying worry over Spain
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking
shares lead
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls after weak euro zone hurts U.S. earnings
> Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls
> U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touch record low
> Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI
> Gold steady as strong dollar offsets stimulus hopes
> Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise
> Palm oil hits five-week low on U.S. rain forecasts
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Toyota Astra H1 car sales up 28 pct y/y (Investor
Daily)
> PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka raises $175 million
from bong issue (Investor Daily)
> PT Bakrie Telecom to pay 650 billion rupiah bond
loan (Investor Daily, Kontan)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> No damage, tsunami after 6.6 quake hits off Indonesia
> Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over Indonesia eviction
> Coal output to shrink as mining margins in retreat
> Freeport Indonesia offers further stake to government
> Indonesia June exports of nickel, copper ore slump - govt
> Vietnam says to export 6-7 mln T of rice a year until 2015
($1 = 9475.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati, Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand
Basu)