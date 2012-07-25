JAKARTA, July 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1338.31 -0.9% -12.210 USD/JPY 78.1 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.3858 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1579.96 0.01% 0.120 US CRUDE 88.06 -0.50% -0.440 DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14 ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on intensifying worry over Spain SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking shares lead MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls after weak euro zone hurts U.S. earnings > Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls > U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touch record low > Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI > Gold steady as strong dollar offsets stimulus hopes > Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise > Palm oil hits five-week low on U.S. rain forecasts STOCKS TO WATCH > Toyota Astra H1 car sales up 28 pct y/y (Investor Daily) > PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka raises $175 million from bong issue (Investor Daily) > PT Bakrie Telecom to pay 650 billion rupiah bond loan (Investor Daily, Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > No damage, tsunami after 6.6 quake hits off Indonesia > Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over Indonesia eviction > Coal output to shrink as mining margins in retreat > Freeport Indonesia offers further stake to government > Indonesia June exports of nickel, copper ore slump - govt > Vietnam says to export 6-7 mln T of rice a year until 2015 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9475.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati, Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand Basu)