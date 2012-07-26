JAKARTA, July 26 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03 -0.420
USD/JPY 78.12 -0.01 -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4109 -- 0.013
SPOT GOLD 1603.49 -0.02 -0.390
US CRUDE 88.77 -0.22 -0.200
DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47 58.73
ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14 -0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for
stimulus, rescue fund
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei barely moves from low, Canon sinks after earnings
> S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises
> Treasury prices ease but yields hold near record lows
> Euro dips as short-covering rally falters
> Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk
> Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed actio
> Malaysian crude palm oil rebound
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to raise 1.6-1.8
trillion rupiah from a rights issue in the third quarter,
smaller than previous expectations. (Investor Daily)
> PT United Tractors saw first half net profit up 21
percent to 3.08 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> PT Astra Agro Lestari saw first half net profit down
24.5 percent to 958.6 billion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Bank OCBC NISP saw first half net profit up 30
percent as fee-based income jumped 43 percent. (Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air
> Indonesia FDI shows country still attractive
> Indonesia nickel mining halted by new rules
> Indonesia to scrap soybeans import duty
> Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over eviction
> Coal output to shrink as margins in retreat
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)