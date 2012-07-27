JAKARTA, July 27 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1360.02 1.65 22.130
USD/JPY 78.25 0.06 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4344 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1613.96 -0.09 -1.430
US CRUDE 89.16 -0.26 -0.230
DOW JONES 12887.93 1.67 211.88
ASIA ADRS 114.22 2.37 2.64
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB's Draghi warms risk appetite, lifts
shares
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weaker; Commodities stocks lead
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei gains after ECB comments spur policy hopes
> Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak
> Prices fall as Draghi comments spur risk taking
> Euro takes breather after short-covering rally
> Gold steady as ECB pledge aids, heads for weekly gain
> Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data
> Palm oil slips to 5-wk low on favourable U.S. weather
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket
retailer, plans to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah to repay
its maturing debt this year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor
Daily)
> First half sales volumes at PT Garda Tujuh Buana, a
small-sized coal miner, were 10 million tonnes. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga plans issuing bonds worth
2 trillion rupiah in October to finance credit expansion.
(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
> State construction firm PT Waskita Karya plans to launch an
initial public offering in November and expects to raise up to 1
trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Newmont cuts FY gold production forecast
> Indonesia's Elang Mahkota to sell TV stakes-sources
> Indonesia Astra's Q2 net profit rises 19 pct
> Malaysia's AirAsia to buy Indonesia's Batavia
Air
> Indonesia govt says no interest to buy Freeport stake
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)