> PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, plans to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah to repay its maturing debt this year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) > First half sales volumes at PT Garda Tujuh Buana, a small-sized coal miner, were 10 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga plans issuing bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah in October to finance credit expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) > State construction firm PT Waskita Karya plans to launch an initial public offering in November and expects to raise up to 1 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Newmont cuts FY gold production forecast > Indonesia's Elang Mahkota to sell TV stakes-sources > Indonesia Astra's Q2 net profit rises 19 pct > Malaysia's AirAsia to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air > Indonesia govt says no interest to buy Freeport stake