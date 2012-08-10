Aug 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.8 0.04% 0.580 USD/JPY 78.5 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6795 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1615.74 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE 93.41 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 13165.19 -0.08% -10.45 ASIA ADRS 120.65 0.52% 0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause as market's policy hopes grow stale. SE Asia Stocks-Thai refiners strong; Philippine retreats STOCKS TO WATCH > CEO of state-controlled miner Aneka Tambang, Alwinsyah Lubis, says the firm sees H1 net profit down 51 percent to 500 billion rupiah ($52.79 million) due to falling sales and nickel prices. (Investor Daily) > Energy company PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia aims to raise 2.7 trillion rupiah ($285.07 million) from a rights issue, releasing 5.4 billion shares at 500 rupiah per share, said CEO Henry Sitanggang. (Investor Daily) > Sentul City director Syukurman Larosa says the firm sees 2012 full-year property sales at 600 billion rupiah ($63.35 million), up 10 percent from an earlier target of 540 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > The U.S. is considering investing $1.5 billion in Indonesia's agriculture biotechnology and infrastructure sectors, said Jose W. Fernandez, assistant secretary of state for economic, energy and business affairs. (Investor Daily) > State pharmaceutical firm Kalbe Farma has revised up its 2012 full-year net profit target to between 1.72 trillion rupiah ($181.60 million) and 1.78 trillion rupiah ($187.93 million), growing 16-20 percent from a year earlier, said director Vidjongtius. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Coal miner Adaro Energy has decided to push back plans to acquire PT Bhakti Energi Persada (BEP) later than the initial plan to acquire the company this year, said corporate secretary Devindra Ratzarwin. (Kontan) > Sharia lender Bank Syariah Mandiri plans to launch an initial public offering in 2014, said CEO Yuslam Fauzi. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia sees loan growth in 2012 at 15 percent, or lower than last year's 20 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Cement producer Semen Tonasa plans to spend approximately 3.3 trillion rupiah ($348.41 million) to build its sixth factory, aiming to boost output, said Chief Executive Sattar Taba. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Perusahaan Gas Negara plans to build floating storage regasification unit in Bali, said director Djoko Saputro. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops at open as market loses momentum > S&P 500 extends rally to Day 5 with slim gain > Debt prices edge down after 30-year bond auction > Euro falls for second day versus US dollar, yen > Gold ticks down, investors still eye China stimulus > Oil up on US data, North Sea outlook, stimulus hopes > Palm oil inches up ahead of industry data > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia trims 2012 palm oil output forecast by 8 percent > Indonesia issues regulation to boost infrastructure ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9471.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)