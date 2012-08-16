Aug 16 Following are some company-related and
market news that could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.53 0.11% 1.600
USD/JPY 79.11 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8363 -- 0.019
SPOT GOLD 1605.4 0.16% 2.520
US CRUDE 94.51 0.19% 0.180
DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36
ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady as more clues sought over
stimulus
SE ASIA STOCKS-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Agriculture firm PT Eterindo Wahanatama has secured
a 684.8 billion rupiah ($72.10 million) loan from PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia to expand its palm oil plantation. (Kontan)
> PT Aero Wisata, a unit of Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda
Indonesia, aims to raise around 400 billion rupiah via an
initial public offering. (Kontan)
> Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima plans to spend 1.8
trillion rupiah between 2012 and 2013 to build hypermart stores
and Boston health & Beauty pharmacy outlets, said CEO Benjamin
Mailool. (Investor Daily)
> Industrial estate firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa to
raise a 500 billion rupiah in a bond issuance this year to
refinance its maturing debt, said CEO Johannes
Suriadjaja.(Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace
> Yield rise onfalling Fed bets, calmer Europe
> Dollar hits 1-month high against yen
> Gold steady as investors wait for clues on stimulus
> Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Foxconn to tap cheap labour in Indonesia, huge consumer
market
> Indonesia's July car sales post slower growth at 15 pct y/y
($1 = 9,497.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and
Gopakumar Warrier)