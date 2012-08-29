JAKARTA, Aug 29 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares steady as Jackson Hole nears SE Asia Stocks-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low STOCKS TO WATCH > The government expects 2013 infrastructure investment will reach 434 trillion rupiah ($45.52 billion), said planning minister Armida Alisjahbana, adding that Indonesia plans to spend up to 200 trillion rupiah on infrastructure next year. (Bisnis Indonesia) > The government sees foreign direct investment in 2013 at $30 billion, up 50 percent from 2011 investment of $20 billion, said Hatta Rajasa, chief economic minister. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Food firm PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur booked a net profit of 1.68 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($176.19 million) in the first half, up 6.5 percent from a year ago as sales grew 12.5 percent to 24.58 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) > PT Semen Gresik Tbk plans to spend $300 million to build and acquire factories in Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year > Bond prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation > Euro rallies vs dollar with Bernanke, ECB ahead > Gold near 4-1/2 month high, focus on Fed > Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf Coast > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Industry to consume more raw sugar in 2013 > Indonesia raises 3.84 trln rph in debt auction > Bumi Resources shares slide after H1 net loss > Indonesia stock exchange resumes trading ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,535 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)