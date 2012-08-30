JAKARTA, Aug 30 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, euro steady ahead Bernanke speech SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-week lows; S&P lifts Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia's Tyre Producers Association (APBI) said tyre exports in the first half fell 9 percent to 18.04 million units from a year earlier, due to slowing demand as a result of a weakening global economy. (Investor Daily) > PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk plans to spend 37.5 trillion rupiah ($3.93 billion) until 2015 to buy new aircraft and is targeting to operate 194 aircraft by the end of 2015, up from current 94 units, said Emirsyah Satar, adding the firm has appointed Standard Chartered as financial adviser for the plan.(Investor Daily) > PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk booked a net profit of $409.82 million in the first half, up 7.5 percent from a year earlier as revenue grew 9 percent to $1.18 billion. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > PT Freeport Indonesia, a unit of Arizona-based mining company Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, is considering to develop a smelter plant, said CEO Rozik Soetjipto, adding that the firm is currently working on its feasibility study. (Kontan) > German automobile company Volkswagen AG plans to develop a factory in Cikampek, West Java, with an annual capacity of up to 3,000 units, scheduled for the second half of 2013, said Andrew Nasuri, CEO PT Garuda Mataram Motor, an authorized dealer of VW. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply > Euro falls vs dollar as investors look to Bernanke > Gold perched around $1,655 before Fed speech > Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > New FX rule helps foreigners exit bonds > PT Timah re-starts spot sales as global tin prices gain > Indonesia crude palm export tax at 13.5 pct for Sept > Indonesia stock exchange resumes trading ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: