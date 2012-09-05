JAKARTA, Sept 5 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares, euro fall, investors brace for ECB, US payrolls SE Asia Stocks - Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend STOCKS TO WATCH - Coal miner PT Bukit Asam is looking at a possible $1.1 billion loan from China Development Bank to finance its coal-fired power plant project worth $1.5 billion in South Sumatera, Chief Executive Milawarma said. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesian government plans to raise the cigarette excise tax in 2013 by between 7-10 percent, aiming to boost state revenues, said Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength; FedEx down late > U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus > Euro slips slightly but seen supported ahead of ECB > Gold edges off 6-month high, eyes turn to ECB > Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia's East Kalimantan mulls capping coal production > Low soy crop to push palm oil price up - Oil World > Indonesia corn imports seen down 35 pct in 2012 - association ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9571.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand Basu)