JAKARTA, Sept 5 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares, euro fall, investors brace
for ECB, US payrolls
SE Asia Stocks - Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Coal miner PT Bukit Asam is looking at a
possible $1.1 billion loan from China Development Bank to
finance its coal-fired power plant project worth $1.5 billion in
South Sumatera, Chief Executive Milawarma said. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- The Indonesian government plans to raise the cigarette
excise tax in 2013 by between 7-10 percent, aiming to boost
state revenues, said Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo.
(Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength; FedEx down late
> U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus
> Euro slips slightly but seen supported ahead of ECB
> Gold edges off 6-month high, eyes turn to ECB
> Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia's East Kalimantan mulls capping coal production
> Low soy crop to push palm oil price up - Oil World
> Indonesia corn imports seen down 35 pct in 2012 - association
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9571.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand
Basu)