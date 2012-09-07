JAKARTA, Sept 7 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS - Asia shares rise after ECB, focus on
payrolls
SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows
STOCKS TO WATCH
- The government plans to build a new airport in Karawang,
West Java, in 2016, that will have the capacity to handle 100
million passengers, aiming to lessen the burden of the existing
Soekarno-Hatta international airport, said Herry Bakti Gumay,
the air transportation director general at the transportation
ministry. (Investor Daily)
- PT Bakrie Pipe Industries, a unit of PT Bakrie & Brothers
, has invited China Petroleum Pipeline Coating
Engineering Co Ltd, to build a pipe coating plant in Lampung,
Sumatera, said CEO Mas Wigrantoro, adding that it expects the
factory to start operations in 2013. (Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
- Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans
to build six hotels in Jakarta, Bogor and Bali by 2015, with a
total investment of between 2 trillion and 3 trillion rupiah,
said Wibisono, the company's investor relation officer.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data
> Yields rise as traders bet on higher jobs gains
> ECB bond plan cheers euro, Aussie dollar
> Gold eases after ECB move buoys prices
> Oil settles higher on drop in U.S. inventory and ECB
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> China slowdown cuts deeper into Indonesia's coal sector
> Indonesia picks banks for sovereign sukuk
> Indonesia to lift grain, sugar stocks to cap food prices
> Clinton seeks to boost democracy in Asia's newest country
> Indonesia to investigate wheat flour dumping -official
> Golden Agri launches up to $500 mln convertible bond-term
sheet
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9565.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)