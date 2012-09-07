JAKARTA, Sept 7 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS - Asia shares rise after ECB, focus on payrolls SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows STOCKS TO WATCH - The government plans to build a new airport in Karawang, West Java, in 2016, that will have the capacity to handle 100 million passengers, aiming to lessen the burden of the existing Soekarno-Hatta international airport, said Herry Bakti Gumay, the air transportation director general at the transportation ministry. (Investor Daily) - PT Bakrie Pipe Industries, a unit of PT Bakrie & Brothers , has invited China Petroleum Pipeline Coating Engineering Co Ltd, to build a pipe coating plant in Lampung, Sumatera, said CEO Mas Wigrantoro, adding that it expects the factory to start operations in 2013. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans to build six hotels in Jakarta, Bogor and Bali by 2015, with a total investment of between 2 trillion and 3 trillion rupiah, said Wibisono, the company's investor relation officer. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data > Yields rise as traders bet on higher jobs gains > ECB bond plan cheers euro, Aussie dollar > Gold eases after ECB move buoys prices > Oil settles higher on drop in U.S. inventory and ECB > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > China slowdown cuts deeper into Indonesia's coal sector > Indonesia picks banks for sovereign sukuk > Indonesia to lift grain, sugar stocks to cap food prices > Clinton seeks to boost democracy in Asia's newest country > Indonesia to investigate wheat flour dumping -official > Golden Agri launches up to $500 mln convertible bond-term sheet ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9565.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)