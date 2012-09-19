JAKARTA, Sept 19 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13 -1.87 USD/JPY 78.75 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.80 -0.78 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1767.21 -0.25 -4.48 US CRUDE 95.37 0.08 0.08 DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09 11.54 ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12 -0.15 FTSE 100 5868.16 -0.43 -25.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asian shares pressured, BOJ move eyed SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes persist MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises as BOJ watched for possible easing > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags > TREASURIES-Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying > Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes > Platinum slides as miners accept labour deal, gold up > Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure STOCKS TO WATCH > The agriculture ministry has cut its sugar output target for 2013 to 2.8 million tonnes from 4.9 million tonnes, said Gamal Nasir, director general for plantations. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc plans to set up a factory in Bintan, Kepulauan Riau, this year, said trade minister Gita Wirjawan. (Investor Daily) > PT Medco Energi Internasional, through its unit Medco Internasional Venture Limited, will set up a joint operating company in Libya in October to work on its Area 47 oil field project worth $800 million, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported its crude palm oil (CPO) output from January to August rose 9.9 percent to 887,310 tonnes. (Investor Daily, Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia could be 7th biggest economy by 2030 - McKinsey > TABLE: No winning bids in Indonesia sukuk auction > Indonesia's car sales grow 4.2 pct y/y ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,462.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)