JAKARTA, Sept 20 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.05 0.12 1.73 USD/JPY 78.37 0.01 0.01 US 10YR 1.77 -0.27 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1770.60 0.08 1.41 US CRUDE 92.04 0.07 0.06 DOW JONES 13577.96 0.10 13.32 ASIA ADRS 123.65 0.63 0.77 FTSE 100 5888.48 0.35 20.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower, China HSBC PMI eyed

SE ASIA STOCKS-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN INDONESIA

- Indonesia's capital votes for a mayor. Results not expected on Thursday

MARKET NEWS: > Nikkei pulls back from 4-mth high, China data eyed > Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall > U.S. bonds climb on worries over pace of global growth > Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP > Gold holds near 6-1/2-month top, China data eyed > Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds

STOCKS TO WATCH: > Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima plans to pay a dividend of 1 trillion rupiah, said director Danny Kojongian, adding that the company will use internal cash raised from selling its non-core business units. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Semen Gresik expects to finalise a $150-$200 million acquisition of a Southeast Asia cement company soon, said finance director Ahyanizzaman. The company sees 2012 sales at 23 million tonnes and revenues up 12 percent. (Investor Daily) > Jakarta regional lender Bank DKI plans an initial public offering in the first quarter of 2013, selling 20 percent of its enlarged capital, said CEO Eko Budiwiyono. (Kontan)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia miner Borneo Lumbung in talks to sell 20 pct stake in coal unit > Indonesia to top China as world's biggest raw sugar importer

($1 = 9,462.5 rupiah)

(Reporting by Hin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Anupama Dwivedi)