------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.26 -0.05 -0.790
USD/JPY 78.2 -0.04 -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7666 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1768.46 0.13 2.370
US CRUDE 92.8 0.41 0.380
DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14 18.97
ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08 -1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH:
> Indonesia sees its budget deficit in 2012 swell to 2.31
percent from a previous target of 1.6 - 1.8 percent due to an
increase in the consumption of subsidised fuel, the finance
minister Agus Martowardojo said. (Investor Daily)
> Coal miner PT Harum Energy Tbk has cut its 2012
output target to 12.5 million tonnes from 13-14 million tonnes
previously, due to a global economic slow down, said CEO Ray
Antonio Gunara. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
> South Korean tyre manufacturer Hankook Tire Co Ltd.
expects its first-phase factory in Cikarang, West
Java, to start operation in October, said CEO Jae Bum Park. The
factory will have an annual production capacity of 5.3 million
units car tyres and 840,000 radial tyres for trucks and
buses.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Ancora Indonesia Resources Tbk secured ammonium
nitrate sale contracts of $200 million this year from PT Adaro
Energy Tbk, PT Pamapersada Nusantara and PT
Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, said CEO Dharma Djojonegoro. The firm sees
2012 revenues at 1.34 trillion rupiah ($140.46 million), up 10
percent from 1.19 trillion rupiah last year. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 9,540 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)