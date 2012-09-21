JAKARTA, Sept 21 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.26 -0.05 -0.790 USD/JPY 78.2 -0.04 -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7666 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1768.46 0.13 2.370 US CRUDE 92.8 0.41 0.380 DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14 18.97 ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08 -1.34 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, data fails to show clear path

SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week low

MARKET NEWS: > Nikkei rebounds from Thursday sell-off; Sharp rise > Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell > Prices steady as auction demand offsets growth fears > Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve > Gold strengthens, halts two days of losses > Brent crude jumps back above $110, halts 3-day slide

STOCKS TO WATCH: > Indonesia sees its budget deficit in 2012 swell to 2.31 percent from a previous target of 1.6 - 1.8 percent due to an increase in the consumption of subsidised fuel, the finance minister Agus Martowardojo said. (Investor Daily) > Coal miner PT Harum Energy Tbk has cut its 2012 output target to 12.5 million tonnes from 13-14 million tonnes previously, due to a global economic slow down, said CEO Ray Antonio Gunara. (Kontan, Investor Daily) > South Korean tyre manufacturer Hankook Tire Co Ltd. expects its first-phase factory in Cikarang, West Java, to start operation in October, said CEO Jae Bum Park. The factory will have an annual production capacity of 5.3 million units car tyres and 840,000 radial tyres for trucks and buses.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Ancora Indonesia Resources Tbk secured ammonium nitrate sale contracts of $200 million this year from PT Adaro Energy Tbk, PT Pamapersada Nusantara and PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, said CEO Dharma Djojonegoro. The firm sees 2012 revenues at 1.34 trillion rupiah ($140.46 million), up 10 percent from 1.19 trillion rupiah last year. (Investor Daily)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia telecom giant's bankruptcy stirs fears of legal abuses

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company news European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,540 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)