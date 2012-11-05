JAKARTA, Nov 5 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1414.2 -0.94% -13.390
USD/JPY 80.45 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7208 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1680.36 0.24% 4.000
US CRUDE 84.98 0.14% 0.120
DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46
ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15
THAI STOCKS 1306.60 +0.66% +8.61
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before U.S.
elections
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia retreats; telecoms stocks lead
losses
MARKET NEWS:
> Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a selloff
> Bond prices near flat as investors eye election
> US dollar in favour as market eyes election
> Gold firms after US jobs report sparked sell-off
> Oil falls as U.S. acts to boost East Coast fuel supply
> Indonesia press digest
> Political risk box on Indonesia
STOCKS TO WATCH:
- PT Astra Internasional Tbk revised its 2012
capital expenditure forecast to 15 trillion rupiah from 17
trillion rupiah, on concerns over a slowdown mainly in its unit
PT United Tractors, said Iwan Hadiantoro, head of investor
relations. (Kontan)
- PT Ciputra Property Tbk booked a third-quarter
net profit of 154.5 billion rupiah, up 21 percent. Revenue rose
36 percent to 440.5 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary
Artadinata Djangkar. (Kontan)
- PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra
Internasional, plans to spend a minimum of $250 million on
capital expenditure next year, down 28 percent from this year's
$350 million, said director Santosa. (Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
Indonesia's economy seen growing at slower pace
Indonesia's Sept retail sales rise 22 pct y/y
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company news European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9615.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Anand
Basu)