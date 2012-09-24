JAKARTA, Sept 24 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110
USD/JPY 78.03 -0.18% -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7441 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1759.41 -1.29% -23.010
US CRUDE 91.88 -1.09% -1.010
DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46
ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14
THAI STOCKS 1286.26 0.28% 3.58
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil
up
SE ASIA STOCKS- Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Construction firm PT Waskita Karya expects to raise
more than 1 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($104.77 million)this
year from selling around 35 percent of its enlarged capital in
an initial public offering to be used to expand into property,
hydro and concrete, said CEO M. Choliq. The firm has appointed
Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas as
underwriters. (Kontan)
> Heavy equipment distributor PT Hexindo Adiperkasa
sees 2012 sales at 3,400 units, up 10 percent from last year's
3,084 units, said corporate secretary Zahirman. (Kontan)
> State construction firm PT Adhi Karya plans to set
up a consortium for the Jakarta mono rail project worth 3.7
trillion Indonesian rupiah ($387.64 million), said corporate
secretary Amrozi Hamidi, adding that the firm eyes 30 percent
shares in the consortium. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 9,540 rupiah)
($1 = 9545.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)