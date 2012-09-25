(Refiles to fix formatting) JAKARTA, Sept 25 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1456.89 -0.22% -3.260 USD/JPY 77.84 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7215 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1765.71 0.12% 2.060 US CRUDE 92.32 0.42% 0.390 DOW JONES 13558.92 -0.15% -20.55 ASIA ADRS 121.82 -0.51% -0.63 THAI STOCKS 1284.30 -0.15% -1.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Astra International said in a statement it plans to pay a dividend of 2.67 trillion rupiah ($279.22 million), or 66 rupiah per share, on Nov. 7. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has secured a 20-year sales contract from state utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara to supply 40 million tonnes of coal for its Paiton and Pacitan coal-fired power plants, said CEO Hennry H Sitanggang in a statement. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data > Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns > Euro steadies after dropping on German data, Spain > Gold edges up; ETF holdings hit record high > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9562.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Subhranshu Sahu)