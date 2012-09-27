JAKARTA, Sept 27 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Wednesday. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57 -8.270 USD/JPY 77.69 -0.04 -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1754.09 0.14 2.500 US CRUDE 90.26 0.31 0.280 DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33 -44.04 ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02 -1.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by Spain, Greece debt jitters [ M KTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag Thai index STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper, a paper producer controlled by the Sinarmas Group, has secured five-year loans worth of $250 million for production expansion, said director Suhendra Wiriadinata. (Investor daily) > PT Ciputra Property plans to develop five-star hotel in Bali with investment up to 3 trillion rupiah ($313 million), said CEO Candra Ciputra, adding that the firm plans to start construction this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy equipment provider, said that its eight-month sales were 5,035 machines, down 12 percent from the same period last year due to slowing demand from the mining sector. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > State construction firm PT Adhi Karya eyes steam power plant project in Timika worth more than 1 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Investor Daily) > Lender PT Bank Central Asia has disbursed 18.3 trillion rupiah loans totalling to the infrastructure sector and expects to reach 20 trillion rupiah by the end of this year, said director Dhalia Mansoor Ariotedjo. (Investor Daily) > Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci plans to develop 13 shopping malls in Bali, Medan, Semarang, Yogyakarta and Surabaya over the next three years with a total investment of up to $450 million, said CEO Michael Riady. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia booked first-half net profit up 82 percent at 642.42 billion rupiah, while revenue rose 8 percent to 8.46 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) > The government sees 2012 rice output will reach 38 million tonnes as consumption is forecast at 34 million tonnes, said Rusman Heriawan, deputy agriculture minister. (Bisnis Indonesia) > China's agricultural company New Hope Group plans to develop animal feed plant in Medan, North Sumatera with an initial investment of $100 million, said Purnama Dewi, head of the regional investment coordinating board (BKPM). (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops as euro zone fear rears again > S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate > TREASURIES-Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface > Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale > Gold down but off two-week low, EU debt crisis eyed > Oil falls as Europe crisis reinforces growth worries > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia has no plan to import rice until Q1 > Bumi Resources to act swiftly to resolve financial probe > Indonesia quakes triggered global spike in tremors ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,585 rupiahs) (Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)