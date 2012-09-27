JAKARTA, Sept 27 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Wednesday.
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57 -8.270
USD/JPY 77.69 -0.04 -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1754.09 0.14 2.500
US CRUDE 90.26 0.31 0.280
DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33 -44.04
ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02 -1.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper, a paper producer
controlled by the Sinarmas Group, has secured five-year loans
worth of $250 million for production expansion, said director
Suhendra Wiriadinata. (Investor daily)
> PT Ciputra Property plans to develop five-star hotel
in Bali with investment up to 3 trillion rupiah ($313 million),
said CEO Candra Ciputra, adding that the firm plans to start
construction this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
> PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy
equipment provider, said that its eight-month sales were 5,035
machines, down 12 percent from the same period last year due to
slowing demand from the mining sector. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> State construction firm PT Adhi Karya eyes steam
power plant project in Timika worth more than 1 trillion rupiah,
said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Investor Daily)
> Lender PT Bank Central Asia has disbursed 18.3
trillion rupiah loans totalling to the infrastructure sector and
expects to reach 20 trillion rupiah by the end of this year,
said director Dhalia Mansoor Ariotedjo. (Investor Daily)
> Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci plans to
develop 13 shopping malls in Bali, Medan, Semarang, Yogyakarta
and Surabaya over the next three years with a total investment
of up to $450 million, said CEO Michael Riady. (Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia booked
first-half net profit up 82 percent at 642.42 billion rupiah,
while revenue rose 8 percent to 8.46 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> The government sees 2012 rice output will reach 38 million
tonnes as consumption is forecast at 34 million tonnes, said
Rusman Heriawan, deputy agriculture minister. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> China's agricultural company New Hope Group plans
to develop animal feed plant in Medan, North Sumatera with an
initial investment of $100 million, said Purnama Dewi, head of
the regional investment coordinating board (BKPM). (Bisnis
Indonesia)
($1 = 9,585 rupiahs)
(Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)