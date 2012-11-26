JAKARTA, Nov 26 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1409.15 1.3 18.120
USD/JPY 82.49 0.1 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6934 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1749.85 -0.14 -2.540
US CRUDE 88.1 -0.20 -0.180
DOW JONES 13009.68 1.35 172.79
ASIA ADRS 122.41 1.80 2.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher on hopes for Greek
deal
SE ASIA STOCKS-SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Hopes over global
economy help
STOCKS TO WATCH
> State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk expects
sales volume of 15-16 million tonnes in 2012, lower than its
initial target of 18.5 million tonnes, due to low demand, said
CEO Asam Milawarma. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> The bread, cookies and instant noodles association (Arobim)
expects domestic instant noodles consumption to reach 18.38
billion packs in 2013, up 15 percent from this year's forecast
of 15.98 billion packs, said the chairman Sribugo Suratmo.
(Investor Daily)
> Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of
PT Astra International Tbk, reported its crude palm
oil (CPO) output from January to October rose 12.7 percent to
1.18 million tonnes, said Tofan Mahdi, head of public relations.
(Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 1 percent, may test a 7-month high
> US bonds fall in light trade, less safe haven demand
> Euro supported on Greek hopes; yen stuck in doldrums
> Gold eases despite firm euro, off 1-month high
> Oil rises on Egypt violence, euro zone optimism
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia's child jockeys brave danger for cash and glory
> Indonesia to require capital buffer in bonds for foreign banks
> Indonesia govt rejects industry plea for more beef imports
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)