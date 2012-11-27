JAKARTA, Nov 27 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0019 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 81.94 -0.15 -0.12 US 10YR 1.66 -0.21 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1750.00 0.09 1.51 US CRUDE 87.85 0.10 0.11 DOW JONES 12967.37 -0.33 -42.31 ASIA ADRS 122.13 -0.23 -0.28 FTSE 100 5786.72 -0.56 -32.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro rise on Greek debt deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta at record close; Greece deal awaited STOCKS TO WATCH > State-owned cement firm PT Semen Baturaja expects to raise around 1 trillion rupiah ($104.17 million) from an initial public offering in February 2013, said CEO Pamudji Rahardjo, adding the firm plans to build a new factory with a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes a year. (Investor Daily) > Coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk expects profit before tax (EBITDA) in 2012 to reach $1 billion-$1.3 billion, lower than $1.5 billion in the previous year, due to higher coal cash cost, the firm said in a statement to the bourse. (Kontan) > Chinese tyre maker Shandong O'Green Tyres Co Ltd plans to build a tyre factory in Cikampek, West Java, with an investment of $500 million, said CEO Wang Zi Rong. The factory will start operation in February 2014. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > The Indonesian Vegetable Oil Refiners Association (GIMNI) forecast crude palm oil (CPO) output in 2013 to reach 30.4 million tonnes, up 7 percent from this year's target of 28.4 million tonnes. (Kontan) > British racing carmaker McLaren will open its first dealer in Indonesia in the first quarter of 2013, eyeing the country's rising high-end consumers, said Indrajit Sardjono, CEO of PT Mega Performa, McLaren's sole agent distributor. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down, investors cautious after fast-paced rally > Prices rise as fiscal worries, Spain drive safety bi > Euro firm after Greek deal, yen edges up > Gold ticks higher after Greek debt deal > Oil falls on concerns about Greece debt, U.S. budget > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Environmental concerns add to palm oil's demand woes > Indonesia keeps Dec crude palm oil, cocoa export taxes unchanged ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,600 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)