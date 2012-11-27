JAKARTA, Nov 27 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0019 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 81.94 -0.15 -0.12
US 10YR 1.66 -0.21 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1750.00 0.09 1.51
US CRUDE 87.85 0.10 0.11
DOW JONES 12967.37 -0.33 -42.31
ASIA ADRS 122.13 -0.23 -0.28
FTSE 100 5786.72 -0.56 -32.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro rise on Greek debt deal
SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta at record close; Greece deal
awaited
STOCKS TO WATCH
> State-owned cement firm PT Semen Baturaja expects
to raise around 1 trillion rupiah ($104.17 million) from an
initial public offering in February 2013, said CEO Pamudji
Rahardjo, adding the firm plans to build a new factory with a
capacity of 1.5 million tonnes a year. (Investor Daily)
> Coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk expects profit before
tax (EBITDA) in 2012 to reach $1 billion-$1.3 billion, lower
than $1.5 billion in the previous year, due to higher coal cash
cost, the firm said in a statement to the bourse. (Kontan)
> Chinese tyre maker Shandong O'Green Tyres Co Ltd plans to
build a tyre factory in Cikampek, West Java, with an investment
of $500 million, said CEO Wang Zi Rong. The factory will start
operation in February 2014. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> The Indonesian Vegetable Oil Refiners Association (GIMNI)
forecast crude palm oil (CPO) output in 2013 to reach 30.4
million tonnes, up 7 percent from this year's target of 28.4
million tonnes. (Kontan)
> British racing carmaker McLaren will open its first dealer in
Indonesia in the first quarter of 2013, eyeing the country's
rising high-end consumers, said Indrajit Sardjono, CEO of PT
Mega Performa, McLaren's sole agent distributor. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges down, investors cautious after fast-paced rally
> Prices rise as fiscal worries, Spain drive safety bi
> Euro firm after Greek deal, yen edges up
> Gold ticks higher after Greek debt deal
> Oil falls on concerns about Greece debt, U.S. budget
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Environmental concerns add to palm oil's demand woes
> Indonesia keeps Dec crude palm oil, cocoa export taxes
unchanged
($1 = 9,600 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)