JAKARTA, Nov 29
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1409.93 0.79 10.99
USD/JPY 82.16 0.13 0.11
US 10YR 1.63 -0.07 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1722.40 0.18 3.09
US CRUDE 86.67 0.21 0.18
DOW JONES 12985.11 0.83 106.98
ASIA ADRS 121.56 0.21 0.25
FTSE 100 5803.28 0.06 3.57
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit
of PT Astra International Tbk, plans to develop a palm
oil processing plant in West Sulawesi at an investment of $75
million, said director Santosa. The plant will have a capacity
of 2,000 tonnes per day and its construction will be completed
in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia).
> Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk plans to
spend $200 million-$250 million in 2013 to expand its palm oil
plantation, said corporate secretary Werianty Setiawan. The firm
also plans to build factory to boost its noodle capacity to 15
billion packs per year. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
> State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk eyes a
3x600 MW steam power plant project in South Sumatera worth $2.25
billion, said CEO Milawarma, adding that the firm would invite
foreign investors to work on the project. (Investor Daily)
> Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk is
targeting sales of 1.56 trillion rupiah ($162.50 million) next
year, up 30 percent from this year's forecast of 1.2 trillion
rupiah, said finance director Yenni Husodo. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Kontan)
($1 = 9,600 rupiah)
Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu