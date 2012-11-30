JAKARTA, Nov 30 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1415.95 0.43% 6.020
USD/JPY 82.06 -0.07% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6164 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1724.56 -0.01% -0.230
US CRUDE 87.61 -0.52% -0.460
DOW JONES 13021.82 0.28% 36.71
ASIA ADRS 123.18 1.33% 1.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher, capped by U.S. fiscal
worries
SE ASIA STOCKS--Indonesia rebounds; Thailand up on fund buying
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Ancora Indonesia Resources Tbk expects 2013
revenue to touch $170 million, up 13 percent from this year's
forecast of $150 million, boosted by higher sales of ammonium
nitrate, said CEO Dharma Djojonegoro. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk plans to issue
bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($312.50 million) for credit
expansion, said Director Hendrawan Danasaputra, adding that the
firm is considering setting a coupon at 7.5-9.5 percent.
> PT Fastfood Indonesia Tbk, the franchise holder of
KFC brand, plans to open 25-30 new outlets next year, raising
the number of its outlets to 456 in 98 cities across the
country, said director Justinus D. Juwono. (Kontan)
> Deputy trade minister Bayu Krisnamurthi said domestic CPO
consumption will rise 13 percent in 2013 to 8.5 million tonnes
from current 7.5 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of U.S. Chevron Corp.
, said it is expecting 2013 oil output at 355,000 barrels
per day, same as this year's target. (Investor Daily)
> Domestic demand for flour is expected to increase to 5.4
million tonnes next year, up 6-7 percent from 2012 due to rising
consumption of noodle, bread, cookies and biscuits, said Ratna
Sari Loppies, chairman of Indonesia's flour mills association.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff'
> US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4th day
> Euro holds below 1-month high on U.S. fiscal blues
> Gold headed for biggest weekly loss since early Nov
> Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
Refinery growth to boost Indonesia's palm oil output next year
Mine closures in Jambi highlight coal industry crunch
Indonesia plans to issue global sukuk in H2 2013
Indonesia plans foreign bonds worth 14 pct of 2013 issuance
POLL-Indonesia Oct exports seen improving, Nov inflation mild
Indonesia 2013 palm output set to rise 7 pct
Indonesia sees 2012 deficit at 2.3 pct
