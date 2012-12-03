JAKARTA, Dec 3 Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1416.18 0.02% 0.230
USD/JPY 82.4 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6164 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1716.34 0.08% 1.450
US CRUDE 88.88 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13025.58 0.03% 3.76
ASIA ADRS 123.34 0.13% 0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares crawl higher after firm China PMI
SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok at 16-1/2 year high; Jakarta near 8-week
low
STOCKS TO WATCH
> General Motors Corp plans to add 20 car dealerships in
Indonesia in 2013, versus their existing 55 dealerships, said
Martin Apfel, the company's Asia Head. (Investor Daily)
> Indonesia will struggle to hit its 2013 oil output target of
900,000 barrels per day, Deputy Energy Minister Rudi Rubiandini
said, with production expected to remain unchanged from 2012's
forecast of 870,000 barrels per day. (Investor Daily)
> Telecom firm PT XL Axiata Tbk said it has raised its
capital expenditure in 2012 to between 9 trillion and 10
trillion rupiah from an earlier target of between 7 trillion to
8 trillion rupiah, to expand 3G mobile network coverage.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends flat as 'fiscal cliff' focus lingers
> Prices flat as profit-taking offsets month-end buying
> Euro subdued, China data cheers Aussie dlr
> Gold steady; U.S. fiscal uncertainty weighs
> Oil posts first monthly rise since August
> Palm oil slips on investor caution, suffers third monthly
loss
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
PREVIEW-Indonesia Oct exports seen improving, Nov inflation mild
Nickel's bounce to be hit by heavy 2013 surplus
Indonesia's SMART sees 2013 palm oil output rising by up to 10
pct
Asia Coffee-Indonesia premiums at 6-mth high; trade freezes
Palm oil prices set for a volatile 2013 in oversupplied market
